Traffic control firm operating in Kelowna fined nearly $50,000

Photo: WorkSafeBC file photo A traffic control company operating in Kelowna has been fined nearly $50,000.

A traffic control business has been fined nearly $50,000 by WorkSafeBC after a visit by inspectors to a municipal construction site.

Domcor Traffic Control International Inc. was fined $48,463.29 by the work safety regulator on Oct. 23 after an inspection on Aug. 12, according to WorkSafeBC documents.

Domcor was retained by the prime contractor for traffic control services on a storm sewer project that required an excavation at 1008 Shepherd Road.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed two traffic control persons directing traffic from an unsafe position exposed to traffic,” said a penalty summary online.

The firm failed to ensure that traffic control persons were not positioned in a travelled portion of the roadway. This was a repeated and high-risk violation.”

The WorkSafeBC inspector determined that traffic could have been managed at the construction site with concrete barriers or automated flagging assistant devices, but the employer “defaulted” to using human flaggers.

In addition to the fine, WorkSafeBC issued Domcor orders under the Occupational Health and Safety regulation, which were complied with.

WorkSafeBC says nine roadside workers were killed after being struck by a vehicle between 2015 and 2024. Another 267 were injured and missed work.

“Employers and supervisors are responsible for the safety of employees who are exposed to the hazards of working along roadways and near traffic,” said the regulator in a statement.

