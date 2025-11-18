Kelowna News

Kelowna to update program that allows developers to build taller

Changes to density bonus

Photo: City of Kelowna Staff working on changes to density bonus program.

The City of Kelowna is making changes to the way it applies density bonusing to residential developments.

During a staff briefing on the subject Monday morning, city council asked staff to craft changes to the present policy that will provide better clarity for developers and residents and where revenues derived from bonusing are allocated.

Staff brought forward three options based on earlier directions from council. Those options ranged from eliminating the program altogether to modifying the program or totally expanding it.

Council landed on modifying the program. Staff will come back with specific wording and details of a new policy based on that direction from council early in the new year.

The present density bonus system introduced in 2022 allows developers to add height to projects above what is allowed in exchange for contributions to either reserves for public amenities or affordable housing.

Mayor Tom Dyas said it was important to council that density bonusing apply only to the five urban centres within the city, downtown, Pandosy, Midtown, Capri-Landmark and Rutland.

“One of the things council was concerned about was if there was an area of the community that was eligible for four or six storeys and density bonusing could bring that to eight or more…we didn’t want that to proceed,” said Dyas.

“One of the other things was the certainty in which it was measured.

“We wanted to look more on a square-foot basis as opposed to a floor basis because there was uncertainty on how that was applied and the revenue that was received off that and how do we change that revenue structure.”

Dyas said council wanted a system that gives certainty to council, developers and residents.

“We are trying to develop a better path forward so we are more consistent in regards to those decisions and it’s communicated out accordingly.”

Council also wanted a better way to allocate funding received from developers in exchange for additional densities.

Under the current policy, revenues would go to either the Housing Opportunities Reserve Fund, which funds land purchases for affordable housing, or the Public Amenities and Streetscape Reserve Fund.

However, the streetscapes fund has been rescinded.

“Putting it toward affordable housing, I think, will be much more beneficial to the community," Dyas said.