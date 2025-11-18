Kelowna News

On the Street: Should Kelowna add decorative lights to the Bennett Bridge?

Lighting up the bridge?

Rob Gibson

The City of Kelowna is exploring the possibility of adding coloured lights to the William R. Bennett Bridge.

City council has been discussing the project this fall, first proposed in the 10-year capital plan workshop, which proposes adding "dynamic lighting" to improve safety and the aesthetics of the bridge.

The project would cost $1 million, or more, with multiple options available.

Several councillors and Mayor Tom Dyas have expressed enthusiasm for the idea. Other Canadian cities like Toronto and Calgary use lighting to showcase the CN Tower and the Calgary Tower.

Proponents of the project say it will help lift Kelowna's profile on the world stage and offer marketing opportunities while also improving safety and visibility.

Council is expected to revisit the idea next month during 2026 budget deliberations. Castanet wanted to find out what the public thinks about the idea so we hit the streets to gather opinions.

"I'm sort of ambivalent to it, I guess. It'd be a cool idea, but for $1 to $2 million, I feel like there are definitely other options that we could use," says one man Castanet spoke with.

"It's kind of nice to have something like that when the winters are long and it gets dark early and, yeah, just something to kind of look up and spark the night," says a visitor from Edmonton.

Keith Funk tells Castanet, "that's kind of an interesting idea to add a little bit of fun and colour to the valley. The cost is an issue."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

**Editors note: a previous version of this story linked to a proposal from a lighting company regarding the Bennett Bridge. That report was not intended to be public and has now been removed from the web by the contractor.