'Weird Al' Yankovic tour coming to Kelowna

'Weird Al' playing Kelowna

Photo: Prospera Place 'Weird Al' will play Kelowna's Prospera Place next year.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will play Kelowna’s Prospera Place next fall.

The iconic comedy musician announced an expansion of his Bigger & Weirder Tour on Monday, with Kelowna being one of 90 new stops added.

He will play Prospera Place on Sept. 2, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“Weird Al” has five Grammy Awards and 11 nominations and has been performing since 1976. He is the largest-selling comedy musician in history.