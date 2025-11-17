Man arrested after standoff with police in Glenmore
One arrested after standoff
Kelowna RCMP say a person was arrested after a brief standoff in Glenmore on Saturday.
Mounties say they were called at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 for a report of a man with a weapon uttering threats inside a home in the 400 block of Snowsell Street.
“Several police officers and the Police Dog Services attended and set up containment around the residence,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo on Monday.
“Multiple occupants exited the home while the suspect remained inside.”
Witnesses told Castanet News officers set up spike stripes behind a vehicle parked in the driveway while they aimed rifles at the home and shouted at the suspect with a loudspeaker.
Konsmo said after “numerous unanswered callouts” to the suspect, police entered the home and arrested him without further incident.
The suspect’s name was not released.
