Kelowna News

Bailey McCourt's accused killer appears at assault sentencing hearing

Family faces murder suspect

Cindy White

Disheveled and wearing prison red, James Plover told a courtroom that no sentence he may receive would rival the “torture” he inflicts on himself daily, after the details of his 2024 attack on a Kelowna woman were read into the court record.

Plover, the court heard on Monday, was in a rage on a summer’s day in 2024 when he lunged at a woman, strangled her, and later threatened to kill her, himself and two others.

After he released his victim, bruises marking her neck, Plover pulled out a machete and destroyed a table and a painting in what Crown counsel Jessica Patterson said was an attempt to destroy the woman's most precious possessions.

The identities of the victims in the 2024 assault and uttering threats trial are under a publication ban.

For the entire incident, Plover could face between nine and 18 months in prison, less 206 days time served. Crown is seeking the lengthier sentence and defence is seeking a nine-month sentence.

Provincial court judge Dave Ruse reserved his decision for a later date.

Technically, however, it's of little consequence.

Plover is in custody awaiting trial for the first-degree murder of his estranged spouse, Bailey McCourt, and is unlikely to be released until that process is complete.

The murder charge stems from a July 4 incident that took place only three hours after he was convicted of the threats and assault he was sentenced for on Monday.

Patterson said the allegations from that day are relevant to sentencing objectives.

The only possible legal relevance of those allegations, Patterson said, “is that they foreclose the ability of Mr. Plover to acknowledge remorse in a credible fashion, and they foreclose (the possibility of) rehabilitation of any relevance.”

Even during the trial that preceded that event, she said, Plover did not acknowledge responsibility or express remorse for his actions or the harm he caused to his victim and the community.

“My submission is that his trial (evidence) essentially amounted to victim blaming," she said.

The details of the case, and references to what happened later, weighed heavily on McCourt’s family, who were in the same room as Plover for the first time since July 4.

McCourt's aunt Debbie Henderson said that being in the room with Plover had an unsettling effect on everyone who gathered there that day.

“I think just seeing him in person, every time, it kind of takes your breath away (and) brings up the whole incident,” Henderson said.

“We’re here for his original charge but it doesn't take away from the fact that there's more with the murder charges.”

As for Plover’s statement that he will torture himself until he dies, Henderson said it wasn’t an apology and was, frankly, “too little, too late."

The judge reserved sentencing for Nov. 27.

Family relieved with upgraded murder charge

Charges against Plover in the killing of McCourt were upgraded to first-degree murder from second-degree murder last week. Henderson was relieved by the news but also questioned why it took so long.

“We have spent the last four and a half months agonizing, not knowing if her alleged murderer will end up with the opportunity to possibly have parole after ten years,” she said.

“Today, we found that it’s up to first-degree murder. We’re relieved to hear that, but again, we don’t want any other family to have to wait for this.”

Also at the courthouse was Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola Conservative MP Frank Caputo, who introduced a private members’ bill known as ‘Bailey’s Law’ in the House of Commons last month. Among other things, it would make the killing of an intimate partner an act of first-degree murder. It would also bar someone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released by a peace officer if they had been convicted of a similar offence in the previous five years.

When asked why the Conservatives didn’t introduce this kind of legislation sooner, he said, “times change”.

“I actually had written this bill in the 44th Parliament, far before Bailey’s killing. It was actually her killing that prompted me to add a couple of things to the bill.

“You know, the criminal code wasn’t written in a day, and sometimes we are too late,” said Caputo.

*an earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Crown as Catherine Rezanson.