Hit-and-run propels parked car into Kelowna yard, injures neighbour

Car propelled into yard

Photo: Rachael Dryden A car ended up in a yard along Dougall Road South after it was struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

A woman is in hospital after a bizarre incident in a Kelowna neighbourhood last week.

She was taking out her garbage when she was struck by a car that was propelled into her yard when it was hit by another vehicle on Dougall Road South between Adventure and Benchview roads around 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12.

The truck that caused the crash fled the scene and so far, it has not been tracked down.

The injured woman was taken to hospital. While she has a concussion and bruises, she did not suffer any broken bones and is on the mend, said neighbour Rachael Dryden.

The car that was struck in the hit-and-run belongs to Dryden’s 23-year-old son. It was parked on Dougall Road, outside their house, with the emergency brake on, but that didn’t prevent it from being thrown several feet into the yard next door.

“The boys came out first and then I heard the commotion and came out,” said Dryden.

“My husband was in the hot tub in the backyard. He saw the neighbour taking out the garbage, and then shortly after that, that’s when he heard the smash. He’s like, ‘What is that?’

“He jumped out in his towel and found the neighbour sitting behind the car and clearly had been hit,” she explained.

Photo: Rachael Dryden A neighbour who was taking out her garbage was struck and injured in the collision.

Unfortunately for Dryden’s son, he didn’t have collision coverage on his car. It’s a write-off and he won’t be getting compensated. On top of that, he had to pay the towing fee to get the mangled wreck hauled away.

Dryden said a number of witnesses saw the truck that hit the car, but did not manage to get a license plate. According to those witnesses, it is an older, blue Ford pickup.

“It’s got a really distinct colour. It’s like a lighter blue – not a normal colour you would see around.

“Neighbours across the street heard the noise and came out. They’re two doors down from us on the other side, and it was the lady that saw the side of the truck, but she couldn’t get the license plate.”

She estimates the truck must have been going about 75 km/h when it rammed into her son’s car.

Dryden said speeding is a problem on the stretch of Dougall Road where the family has lived for nearly 20 years.

“It is known for being a little race car road and just down from us, the neighbours who saw it, they’ve put in a cement island with one of those caution signs on it, and that’s like two doors down from us. They said quite often that is hit there,” said Dryden.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police regarding the incident to call the main detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-68368.

Dryden is also asking homeowners and businesses in the area to check their security cameras for footage of the truck.