Kelowna News

Group of protesters rally at MP Stephen Fuhr's Kelowna office

Protesters at Fuhr's office

Photo: Mark Haley A group of protestors descended on the offices of Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr this weekend.

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.

A spokesperson for Stephen Fuhr tells Castanet via email that Budget 2025 makes generational investments to set Canada on a path for long-term prosperity, while protecting the programs that Canadians depend on.

"In an era of global uncertainty, Budget 2025 is focused on making Canada more resilient, more secure, and built to succeed," the statement said.

"This includes investments in new capabilities, a historic pay raise for our troops, and a Defence Industrial Strategy that will leverage Canada's defence industry to create good-paying jobs for Canadians."

The email statement indicates that the investments in defence through Budget 2025 ensure the Canadian Armed Forces have the tools they need to protect Canadians and our sovereignty.

ORIGINAL 12:35 p.m.

A group of protesters descended on the offices of Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr this weekend.

The protesters, including Mark Haley, gathered outside Fuhr's office on Clement Ave. in Kelowna Saturday at noon.

"Well, there's the biggest increase in the military budget since World War II, and our MP... is handing out the money, and nobody seems to be saying anything about it," Haley says.

Fuhr has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Defence Procurement. He is responsible for overseeing the new Defence Investment Agency, which former Royal Bank of Canada executive Doug Guzman is managing.

Canada has committed to its NATO allies that it will spend the equivalent of two per cent of its GDP on national defence every year — spending levels not seen since the Cold War.

"We thought there was an opportunity to register our rejection of this military approach to politics. Our neighbour to the south is starting wars all the time, and Canada gets dragged along with it, and that's why military expense is a bad choice," says Haley.

Approximately 15 protestors rallied in front of Fuhr's office with signs saying, "trillions for USA war machine is not what we want."

The protestors want Fuhr to vote against the budget, and they don't want to see that much money go towards military spending.

Castanet reached out to Stephen Fuhr's office for comment, but has not received a response.

MPs are set to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today.