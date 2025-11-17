Stars on Ice, Professional Bull Riders shows announced for Kelowna

Kelowna News
A pair of shows taking place next year at Kelowna's Prospera Place were announced Monday.
World-class athletes will be featured in a pair of shows coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place next year, the venue announced Monday.
Stars on Ice arrives in Kelowna on May 10, 2026, featuring Olympic silver medalist Elvis Stojko, world silver medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Canadian champion Keegan Messing and others.
Tickets for the iconic figure skating show go on sale Friday here.
Then on July 16, 2026, the Professional Bull Rider Canada will bring its Cup Series to Kelowna.
“World-class bull riders, fierce competition, and nonstop adrenaline you don't want to miss,” said Prospera Place on X.
Tickets for the bull riding show also go on sale Friday. Pre-sale tickets are available now.
