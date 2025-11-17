Kelowna News

Kelowna man faces first-degree murder charge in estranged wife's death

Photo: Contributed FILE-Bailey McCourt.

The Kelowna man accused of killing his estranged wife, Bailey McCourt, now faces a more serious charge.

"As a result of new evidence submitted by the police, a charge of first degree murder has now been laid against (James) Plover, replacing the charge of second degree murder that was previously alleged in count one," a representative from the BC Prosecution Service said.

First degree murder is a homicide that is both planned and deliberate, or a killing that is committed during a hijacking, sexual assault, kidnapping, hostage taking, terrorism, intimidation, criminal harassment.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Plover had originally been charged with second-degree murder, which is generally a deliberate killing that occurs without planning and does not fall under any of the categories of first degree murder. The minimum sentence is life in prison with no parole for 10 years, though they can go longer.

Last week, Plover was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. The offence date listed is July 4, the same day he allegedly attacked McCourt and her friend, resulting in a charge of second-degree murder.

The second woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

McCourt's case has become a lightning rod for systemic change.

McCourt’s aunt, Debbie Henderson, said in an interview earlier this month she and other family members met with Premier David Eby last week to discuss Bill C-225, also known as Bailey’s Law, a private member’s bill introduced by Conservative MP Frank Caputo.

The proposed legislation would automatically classify the killing of an intimate partner as first-degree murder, and would prevent anyone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released by a peace officer if they had a similar conviction within the previous five years.

The family is also reviewing details of new legislation announced last week by Justice Minister Sean Fraser, which aims to tighten bail restrictions by shifting the burden of proof to the accused to justify release when charged with serious assaults.

Under those proposed reforms, the reverse onus for bail would expand to anyone charged with violent offences, including those involving weapons, and would consider convictions within the past 10 years. It would also create a new reverse onus for offenders applying for bail after a guilty verdict, if prosecutors request bail to be revoked until sentencing.

These changes have yet to take shape and will not impact Plover's case.

Plover was convicted on domestic violence charges hours before. He was never in custody and walked away from the court that day awaiting his sentencing date. That is today.

Plover’s next court appearance for the murder charge is scheduled for Nov. 25.