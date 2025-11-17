Standoff at Kelowna apartment prompted by report of a man in crisis brandishing a weapon
Standoff due to weapon
A report of a man in crisis brandishing a weapon prompted a lengthy standoff with Kelowna RCMP on Sunday.
Police were called to Laurentian Heights, in the 1300 block of Kelglen Crescent, around 8 a.m. and finally took the man into custody several hours later.
“Due to the nature of the call, multiple police officers responded, including the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT). The male’s behaviour was aggressive and threatening, leading to the decision to evacuate his neighbours out of an abundance of caution. ERT proceeded to use various methods to de-escalate the situation,” said Kelowna RCMP in an email.
A Castanet reader who lives nearby said people were evacuated from the third floor of Laurentian Heights during the incident, as well as residents directly above and below the unit where the man was holed up. She was told the apartment manager set up a warming room for the displaced residents.
At approximately 3 p.m., the man was arrested and people were allowed to return home. The Kelowna Fire Department used fans to ventilate the building after police deployed smoke bombs and flash bangs during the standoff.
