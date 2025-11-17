Kelowna News

Get your friends on the banana phone: Raffi headed to Kelowna next year

Raffi headed to Kelowna

Photo: Raffi Facebook Raffi, 77, returns to the stage in 2026, with a Kelowna stop planned for June 20 and 21, 2026.

A performer who's entertained generations of Canadian families is making a stop in Kelowna.

Raffi, 77, returns to the stage in 2026, with a Kelowna stop planned for June 20 and 21, 2026.

“I love singing for children and families,” Raffi said in a media release.

“In 2023, I look forward to hearing more ‘beluga grads’ and their kids singing favourites like 'Baby Beluga,' 'Down By The Bay,' and 'Bananaphone!' and others from my Best of Raffi album.”

Raffi has worn many hats over his long career, but is arguably best known for his work as an environmentally conscientious children’s entertainer whose string of gold and platinum-selling recordings includes his iconic song, 'Baby Beluga.'

Promoters said that Raffi has been called “the most popular children’s singer in the English-speaking world” by the Washington Post and “Canada’s all- time children’s champion” in the Toronto Star.

Raffi is also a recipient of the Order of Canada and the United Nations’ Earth Achievement Award.

Tickets go for sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. on www.livenation.com.