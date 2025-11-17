Kelowna News
Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign kicks off at Kelowna Rockets game
Rockets Kettle kickoff
Photo: Christopher Bocskei
The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign kicked off at the Kelowna Rockets game on Saturday night.
he Kelowna Rockets helped kick off this year’s Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army-Okanagan Central was at the Rockets game on Saturday night to launch the annual holiday season fundraiser.
Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland, Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr and Santa joined the charity at the kick-off event at Prospera Place. Volunteers were in the stands collecting donations that help support local programs and services.
The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteer ‘bell ringers’ who will be stationed by the iconic red kettles at locations across the Central Okanagan over the next month. You can sign up or make a donation here.
