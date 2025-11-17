Kelowna News

Showers in the forecast for the Okanagan with a sunny break mid-week

Cindy White

A brief sunny period will be bookmarked by clouds and showers across the Okanagan this week.

Monday starts out with mainly cloudy conditions. Highs are forecast to reach 10 C. By Monday night, a Pacific frontal system will push into the Interior, bringing showers and flurries at higher elevations.

“With this system passing, the snow levels drop,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Tanmay Rane.

“The valleys will still have showers through the night on Monday, but the Okanagan Connector, the Allison Pass, Coquihalla Highway, all the mountain passes, they look like they’re getting about five to 15 centimetres of snow.

Showers in the Okanagan will continue into Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach near 8 C, with lows at or just below zero.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build starting Tuesday night.

“With the ridge, you have clear skies, and maybe some fog overnight,” said Rane. “That pattern holds until about midday Thursday, where a few high clouds will stream through, but nothing in terms of precipitation.”

Wednesday and Thursday daytime temperatures will be around 5 C or 6 C. The lows will be 2 C.

On Friday and Saturday, the forecast calls for clouds and a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers. Highs should reach 5 C, which is still a couple of degrees above seasonal.

