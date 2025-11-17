Kelowna News

Supporters urged to wear pink for Bailey McCourt as man charged in her death makes Kelowna court appearance

Wear pink for Bailey

Photo: Contributed A rally will be held at the Kelowna courthouse, followed by a march through downtown in support of the family of Bailey McCourt.

Supporters are being asked to fill a Kelowna courtroom with pink in support of a Kelowna woman who was killed in a very public attack in broad daylight.

The man who is charged in Bailey McCourt’s death is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today on charges he had just been convicted of when she was fatally assaulted in a parking lot near Spall Road and Enterprise Way back in July.

Just hours before McCourt was killed, her ex-husband, James Plover, was convicted of assault by choking and uttering threats, dating back to a June 2024 incident.

Despite the conviction, Plover's bail was not revoked and he left the courthouse that morning.

The day after McCourt was killed, police announced that Plover had been charged with second-degree murder.

The case has led to calls for bail reform, including a private members' bill known as ‘Bailey’s Law’.

McCourt’s family said Premier David Eby expressed support for Bailey’s Law after meeting with them in late October. The proposed legislation would automatically classify the killing of an intimate partner as first-degree murder, and would prevent anyone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released by a peace officer if they had a similar conviction within the previous five years.

On Monday afternoon, the McCourt family is asking the Kelowna community to stand with them. They will be wearing pink ‘Justice for Bailey' shirts, and are asking supporters to fill the courtroom with pink in honour of Bailey and her two daughters. Plover is scheduled to be in court at 2 p.m.

“Your presence reminds them that they are not carrying this alone,” said a statement issued by organizers of the event, including Mamas for Mamas.

“After the court proceedings, we will walk together through downtown Kelowna for Bailey. This walk is for her memory, for her girls, and for every survivor who deserved safety long before the system protected them.”

Along with second-degree murder charge, last week Plover was charged with a new offence of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. This charge likely relates to the injuries suffered by Carrie Wiebe.

Wiebe was returning from lunch with McCourt when the attack occurred. She suffered serious injuries and spent several days in the hospital recovering.













