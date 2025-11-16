Man taken into custody after standoff at Kelowna apartment building
Suspect in custody
UPDATE 3:50 p.m.
A suspect has been taken into custody after a lengthy standoff at a Kelowna apartment complex.
The incident began late Sunday morning at Laurentian Heights on Kelglen Crescent. The Kelowna RCMP surrounded the building, including the Emergency Response Team and an armoured car.
Access to the area was blocked off when police negotiated with a man inside one of the units.
Around 3 p.m., the standoff came to a close with the man being peacefully led out of the building, in the custody of police.
People who live in the complex said the Kelowna Fire Department used large fans to ventilate the building to clear the air after smoke bombs were deployed by tactical officers.
Water has also been turned back on to the apartment complex.
UPDATE 2:48 p.m.
There is still a heavy police presence at an apartment complex just off Burtch Road in Kelowna, hours after the incident began.
Castanet readers have shared photos of several police vehicles, including an armoured vehicle outside Laurentian Heights on Kelglen Crescent. They said the emergency response team has been on the scene since Sunday morning.
Witnesses shared images of tactical team members deploying smoke bombs and flash bangs.
Some access to the area is blocked off.
ORIGINAL 12:06 a.m.
A large police presence has gathered at an apartment building off of Kelglen Crescent on Sunday morning.
Photos of the scene show a number of police vehicles outside the Laurentian Heights apartment building. A resident in the area told Castanet officers entered the building.
No details have been released about the nature of the incident.
Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.
