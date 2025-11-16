Kelowna News

Police clear Glenmore scene after armed response

Police execute arrest warrant

Photo: Contributed Police execute warrant at Glenmore home

UPDATE: 4:58 p.m.

Police officers have cleared the scene of a home on Snowsell Street North in Glenmore after a significant response Saturday afternoon.

A resident in the area tells Castanet that an officer at the scene said Kelowna RCMP were executing an arrest warrant at the residence.

"They placed spike strips behind the truck in the driveway. They have the house surrounded. They have tactical weapons drawn, including rifles. They have been calling out to the individual inside the house using a loudspeaker," the resident said.

The road was closed to traffic during the incident but has since reopened.

Castanet has requested additional details from Kelowna RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

A large police presence has gathered on Snowsell Street in Glenmore, where RCMP officers have closed the road and surrounded a home.

According to a nearby resident, close to a dozen RCMP vehicles are on scene, and police tape has been put up around the area.

Officers appear to be focused on a single residence, though no details have yet been released about the nature of the incident.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.