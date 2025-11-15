Kelowna News
Central Okanagan average asking rent prices both up and down in October
Yo-yo tendencies for rent
Photo: Contributed
Two-bedroom rent in the Okanagan increased in October for the third time in four months.
For the third month in a row, Central Okanagan’s average asking rental prices went both up and down.
October’s one-bedroom asking price dropped nearly $100, to $1,680, while the two-bedroom mark increased by about $60 to $2,311.
It marked the third time in four months that the two-bedroom asking price increased. In fact, it has dropped only twice since March.
The asking price for a one-bedroom rental has alternated going up and down over the last six months.
The one-bedroom stats were pulled from 78 advertisements in Castanet’s classifieds section, while the two-bedroom figure came from 122 listings.
Photo: Contributed
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Work to start on Art WalkKelowna - 3:27 pm
- Awarding outstanding localsKamloops - 3:03 pm
- Suit filed over alleged fraudVancouver - 2:17 pm
- Fathers of two victims meetTumbler Ridge - 1:55 pm
- Homeless count tops 400Kamloops - 1:50 pm
Real Estate
600 Sarsons Road #109
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Reginald Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net