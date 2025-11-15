Kelowna News

Central Okanagan average asking rent prices both up and down in October

Yo-yo tendencies for rent

Photo: Contributed Two-bedroom rent in the Okanagan increased in October for the third time in four months.

For the third month in a row, Central Okanagan’s average asking rental prices went both up and down.

October’s one-bedroom asking price dropped nearly $100, to $1,680, while the two-bedroom mark increased by about $60 to $2,311.

It marked the third time in four months that the two-bedroom asking price increased. In fact, it has dropped only twice since March.

The asking price for a one-bedroom rental has alternated going up and down over the last six months.

The one-bedroom stats were pulled from 78 advertisements in Castanet’s classifieds section, while the two-bedroom figure came from 122 listings.