Female entrepreneurs to discuss how federal budget will affect their ventures

Post-budget talk on tap

Photo: WeBC The WeBC board of directors is pleased with this year’s national budget.

WeBC partners, policymakers and entrepreneurs are invited to take part in a discussion this week about the recent Canadian budget.

Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada will be hosting a post-budget webinar to discuss the government’s plans for women in business, of which Kelowna-based WeBC are excited about. The online discussion will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m.

“The budget’s focus on national resilience aligns with the priorities of women entrepreneurs building Canada’s economic sovereignty,” WeBC chief executive officer Shauna Harper said in a press release. “Women entrepreneurs in British Columbia are ready to strengthen our economy, create jobs and contribute to Canada’s long-term resilience.”

This year’s budget continues the country’s commitment to gender equality through permanent funding for the Department for Women and Gender Equality, giving $382.5 million over five years plus $76.5 million in ongoing funding. In addition, WeBC said the budget’s focus on productivity, competitiveness and regional economic development will create new opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

Through WEOC’s national loan fund and the network of women’s enterprise centres and organizations, including WeBC, more than $25 million in loans have supported more than 560 women-owned businesses over the past three years.

“This budget reflects responsible stewardship and strategic investment in Canada’s future,” WEOC chief executive officer Victoria Lennox said. “The strength of women’s entrepreneurship lies in our collaboration. Together with partners across the country, we are advancing a unified vision of long-term stability, competitiveness, and generational prosperity.”

More information about Wednesday’s post-budget dialogue session can be found here.