New charge laid against Kelowna man who's accused of killing ex-wife

Plover faces new charge

Photo: Contributed James Plover was arrested near Lake Country shortly after Bailey McCourt was fatally attacked in Kelowna.

The Kelowna man who's accused of killing his ex-wife with a hammer in broad daylight this past July is now facing a new charge related to the incident.

James Plover, 33, was arrested near Lake Country on the afternoon of July 4, after Bailey McCourt was attacked in a parking lot near Spall Road and Enterprise Way.

Witnesses told Castanet a man attacked two women with a hammer just before 1 p.m., before fleeing the scene in a grey SUV.

The two women were treated by paramedics and taken to Kelowna General Hospital, but McCourt died from her injuries.

Photo: Contributed Bailey McCourt

Plover was arrested by police a short time later outside a home on Glenmore Road near Lake Country, and he's remained behind bars ever since.

A day after the attack, police announced that Plover had been charged with the second-degree murder of McCourt.

But on Friday, the Crown laid an additional charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. This charge likely relates to the injuries suffered by Carrie Wiebe.

Wiebe was returning from lunch with McCourt when the attack occurred. She suffered serious injuries and spent several days in the hospital recovering.

Plover is scheduled to make his next appearance in Kelowna court on the charges later this month.

Separate abuse convictions

This coming week, Plover is set to face a sentencing hearing on separate domestic abuse charges.

Just hours before McCourt was killed, Plover had been convicted of assault by choking and uttering threats, dating back to a June 2024 incident. The identity of the victim in that case is protected by a publication ban.

Despite the conviction, Plover's bail was not revoked and he left the courthouse that morning.

He'll now face sentencing on those charges next week, but regardless of the outcome, he's expected to remain behind bars while his murder charge remains outstanding.

About 10 months prior to her death, McCourt had publicly expressed concerns about Plover.

“To anyone receiving messages from James about me and my family please screenshot these messages and send to me,” she wrote.

“He is clearly unstable and this is not okay. I am scared for my family's safety and need your help by getting these messages to my lawyer and crown counsel.”

Bailey's Instagram profile described herself as a "domestic abuse survivor."