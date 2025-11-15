Kelowna News

Security line at Kelowna airport shortens, after long early morning wait

YLW wait times decrease

Photo: Donna C The security line at Kelowna International Airport extended to the arrivals area Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The security line at Kelowna International Airport extended back to the arrivals area earlier Saturday morning, but things appear to be getting back to normal.

According to a Castanet reader, the security line wait time is now between 10 and 15 minutes, and the YLW website provides a similar estimate.

It's not clear what caused the big lineup earlier Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 8:15 a.m.

Travellers may want to get an early start on their trip Saturday morning, as the security line at Kelowna International Airport is particularly long.

Multiple Castanet readers reached out to say the security lineup at YLW is backed up to the arrivals area early Saturday morning.

“Not sure they can handle current volumes,” one reader said.

The YLW website lists current security wait times as between 20 and 30 minutes, but a person who got to the end of the line at 8:15 a.m. said it took them about 50 minutes.

YLW is currently undergoing major expansion work, with completion of Phase 1 of the Airport Terminal Building expansion scheduled for next year. It includes a much larger departures lounge, an expanded security screening area, and new direct access to south gates for departing and arriving passengers.

Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in 2030. That work will see the domestic arrivals area moved further south, higher capacity baggage carousels, a larger international arrivals area and the relocation of rental car, shuttle and tourism booths.