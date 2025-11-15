Kelowna News

Okanagan water board blasts private member's bill

Water board blasts bill

Photo: Colin Dacre Okanagan Lake

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has come out swinging against a private member’s bill in the B.C. Legislature that it says will “dismantle critical local government safeguards for British Columbia’s watersheds.”

George Anderson, NDP MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville, has tabled the Professional Reliance Act. With the aim of streamlining development, the legislation would require local government, with some exemptions, to accept submissions certified by registered professionals like engineers and architects as meeting permit or bylaw requirements.

The water board says the bill poses a “serious threat to the health of our watersheds and drinking water” and is urging all MLAs to vote the legislation down at second reading.

The OBWB says the law would eliminate the ability of municipal engineers and planners to require independent peer review, force unfair risk upon local governments and undermine local democracy.

In the case of a dispute between a registered professional employed by a local government and one retained by a project applicant, the legislation would require that the issue be referred to a third-party for resolution.

The OBWB says that would shift dispute resolution from the local level “to a slow, centralized complaint-based provincial system, severely eroding local governments’ ability to conduct due diligence and protect local interests.”

“As a licensed professional for 33 years, I know that a thorough review process is essential to risk reduction,” said Dr. Brian Guy, a professional geoscientist.

“Forcing local governments to accept reports without proper scrutiny will increase the likelihood that faulty work will be approved, resulting in heightened risks to public health, public safety, and the environment – the consequences of which will be borne by local communities."

The Union of BC Municipalities has also sounded the alarm about the bill.

“UBCM views the proposed legislation as continuing a trend towards sweeping, centralized legislation that impacts local governments, developed without meaningful local government input,” said the coalition of B.C. local governments.

While the bill is being tabled by an NDP MLA, it is being brought forward as a private members bill without the support of the government and broad consultation that typically accompanies government bills.

“Nonetheless, UBCM would expect a sitting member of the Legislature to consult local governments before proposing systemic changes to local approval processes,” UBCM said.

Melissa Tesche, OBWB executive director, said the fallout from the forced acceptance of a flawed professionals report could be “enormous: costly, prolonged, and politically explosive.”

“No complaint-based provincial system can protect our watersheds or shield local governments from the financial, operational, or reputational consequences of environmental harm.”

The OBWB says it will be sending a letter with its concerns to all BC MLAs as well as multiple government ministers.