Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Madison Reeve
This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Mouse.
He is a three year-old Tabby.
He is a friendly guy who will do best in a home without kids.
If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.
