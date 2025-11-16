284381
285147
Kelowna News  

Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week

Pet of the week

Madison Reeve - Nov 16, 2025 / 12:00 pm | Story: 584069

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Mouse.

He is a three year-old Tabby.

He is a friendly guy who will do best in a home without kids.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

285502