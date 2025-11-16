Kelowna News

Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Mouse.

He is a three year-old Tabby.

He is a friendly guy who will do best in a home without kids.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.