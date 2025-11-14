Kelowna News

City of Kelowna has agreement to take possession of Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Photo: Contributed 4th hole at Kelowna Springs

The City of Kelowna and Denciti Development have come to an agreement on a land swap that will put control of the nine-hole Kelowna Spring Golf Course under city ownership.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the city says a proposed land swap will see the city take control of the 60 acre golf course property at 480 Penno Road including nine acres of trails, water features and open space while transferring 9.1 acres of city-owned industrial land at 3199 Hollywood Road North.

Denciti would still retain approximately 46 acres of land adjacent to the golf course which is subject to an application for industrial land use.

“This agreement secures Kelowna Springs Golf Course’s future as a distinctive nine-hole course with full-length holes, while preserving natural areas for the community,” said divisional director of partnerships and investments Derek Edstrom.

“Kelowna Springs represents more than just a golf course, it’s a community asset. Our goal is to ensure that its legacy continues to serve residents and visitors alike, carefully balancing community recreation, environmental stewardship and thoughtful city planning.”

Several conditions remain before the land swap can take effect in the spring of next year.

One of those conditions is a city council decision on the OCP amendments and rezoning application for the Denciti-owned lands.

The city says the proposed swap and rezoning could unlock more than 40 acres of industrial and employment lands with a projected $4 million in development cost charges and $1 million in addition tax revenue.

Should all conditions be met, transfer of the golf course lands to the city is expected on March 30, 2026 with transfer of city lands to Denciti Jan. 1, 2028.