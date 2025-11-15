Kelowna News

COHA encourages community to 'start the conversation' on National Grief and Bereavement Day

Marking National Grief Day

Photo: Contributed COHA marks National Grief Day

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) is encouraging residents to take part in National Grief and Bereavement Day on Tuesday, Nov. 18, a day focused on improving understanding around grief and supporting those who are grieving.

Observed on the third Tuesday of every November, the day reminds Canadians that while everyone experiences loss, many people don’t feel prepared for the depth of grief or know how to help others through it.

This year’s theme, “Help Close Canada’s Grief Literacy Gap,” encourages more open conversations about death, dying, and bereavement.

To mark the day, COHA is offering two community events:

Memory Walk (1 to 2 p.m.) – A gentle walk along the Mission Creek Greenway near the EECO Centre to remember loved ones.

Sharing Circle (1 to 2 p.m.) – An indoor gathering at Mission Creek Alliance Church for those who prefer to sit and share stories.

At 2 p.m., everyone will meet at Mission Creek Alliance Church for refreshments and a memorial activity.

The event is free, but registration is required at hospicecoha.org

COHA will also recognize Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Thursday, Nov. 20, which highlights the needs of grieving children and the importance of supporting them with compassion and open communication.

“Grief is not something to be fixed — it’s something to be supported,” says Ian Kunitski, COHA director of programs and services. “By increasing grief literacy and compassion in our community, we can make sure that no one — adult or child — feels alone in their loss.”

COHA offers free grief support services for people of all ages. More details are available at hospicecoha.org.