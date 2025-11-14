Kelowna News

Kelowna city council to discuss options to amend current density bonus program

Density options on the table

Photo: Mission Group Bertram Street development took advantage of current density bonus program

The City of Kelowna is expected to make some changes to its current density bonusing program.

How severe the changes will be discussed around the council table Monday morning.

The present density bonus system introduced in 2022 allows developers to add height to projects above what is allowed in exchange for contributions to either the Housing Opportunities Reserve Fund or the Public Amenities and Streetscape Reserve Fund.

Recent changes to provincial legislation requires municipalities to update its density bonusing program by June 30, 2026, presenting an opportunity to enhance efforts to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.

“Accordingly, the focus of this report is on supporting the delivery of below market, affordable housing through density bonusing,” a staff report states.

Staff offer three options for council to consider with predictable outcomes attached to each.

Options include scrapping the program altogether, going with a modified program or an expanded program.

While eliminating the program would also eliminate density bonusing, staff said it would also eliminate affordable housing contributions, development viability and certainty while decreasing housing supply.

A modified program would revisit how the city communicates building heights and introduce a regular review and rate adjustment schedule.

Housing supply, development viability and certainty would all be maintained as would affordable housing contributions while focusing on the city’s urban centres.

Under an expanded program, density bonusing would move beyond just the urban centres to increase contributions to affordable housing in both the near and long term, with additional density and heights being offered in urban centres and strategic locations in the core area to make higher financial contributions more feasible.

This would result in higher affordable housing contributions, improve the viability of development through additional heights and density while possibly intensifying concerns and pushback from the community.

Staff concluded the need for affordable housing remains the city’s single largest housing gap, and density bonusing is one of the only tools available to support affordable housing with a hit to taxpayers.

The report recommends Option 2 which staff say preserves the density bonus program’s core benefits while introducing necessary updates to improve clarity, consistency and alignment with both legislative requirements and long-term housing goals.

“Should staff support Option 2, staff would draft the details of the modified density bonus program and bring back more information to a future council meeting.”