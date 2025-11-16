Kelowna News

Kelowna comedian will be performing in hometown after recent podium finish

Photo: Facebook Comedian Maggie Redmond, from Kelowna, will be playing Dakoda's Lounge on Nov. 28th.

A Kelowna comedian will be performing in her hometown later this month.

Comedian Maggie Redmond, originally from Kelowna, recently took home third place at BC’s Funniest New Female Contest at the House of Comedy. The provincial competition is known for helping to identify emerging young comedians.

Redmond has been performing in Vancouver and has been on stage at Comedy After Dark and Yuk Yuk’s International.

She will be performing at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge Friday, Nov. 28, along with Spencer Jarvis, who recently survived the Comedy Bloodsport Competition in Kelowna.

