Kelowna News

Suspect arrested after early-morning robbery at Shell station on Harvey Avenue

Police arrest robber at gas station

A man was arrested early Friday morning after a robbery at the Shell gas station at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.

RCMP confirmed they were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report of a robbery in progress.

“Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 600 block of Harvey Avenue this morning at approximately 6:20am,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

A resident tells Castanet that a suspect was armed with a bat during the incident.

“Due to the nature of the call multiple police officers responded immediately and located and arrested a suspect without incident. The individual remains in custody,” Konsmo said.

No injuries were reported. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.