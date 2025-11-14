Kelowna News

Accused killer's recorded confession ruled admissible at trial

Confession admissible

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas was killed on the evening of Aug. 21, 2023.

The recorded confession an accused murderer gave to a friend shortly before his arrest is admissible at his trial.

The second-degree murder trial for 40-year-old Brandon Davina began last week and it's carried through this week with testimony from a number of RCMP officers involved in the investigation of Brianna Jankauskas' death.

Davina is accused of killing Jankauskas with an 18-inch crescent wrench on the night of Aug. 21, 2023, a day after she first met Davina in person after connecting with him online.

During one of the case's pre-trial “voir dire” hearings, in which the admissibility of evidence is argued over, the court heard that Davina called his former boss Dave Mazuren several times the morning after Jankauskas was killed. Mazuren has previously been described as a type of father figure to Davina.

In the first phone call, Davina told Mazuren that he thought he had killed someone and Mazuren encouraged him to go to the police.

Mazuren then went to Davina's home and found it surrounded by police tape and RCMP officers. Mazuren was speaking to an officer when Davina called him again. The officer recorded the call while it was on speaker phone.

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

"I took an 18-inch crescent wrench and hit a girl over the head. What do you think of me?" Davina asked Mazuren over the phone.

Davina's defence counsel Jordan Watt told the court this recorded statement shouldn't be admissible at trial, arguing that Davina's right to remain silent and avoid self incrimination should extend to the period of time before he was arrested.

But prior to the start of the trial, Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick ruled in favour of the Crown and allowed the statement to be included at trial.

All contested evidence ruled admissible

Davina's recorded statement was one of several pieces of contested evidence that was ruled to be admissible.

Others included a number of text messages Davina sent to his boss on the day of Jankauskas' death, along with text messages Jankauskas sent to her friends after she had met up with Davina.

A “spontaneous utterance” Davina made to police during his arrest was also ruled admissible. When police arrested Davina just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023, one of the officers asked another officer when “the offence” had occurred.

Before the officer had a chance to respond, Davina interjected with: “It was yesterday at 9.”

Murder weapon never found

A number of police officers involved in the investigation have testified over the past seven days of trial. Several officers who responded to Davina's home on Hardy Road described the gruesome scene they found.

Jankauskas was still alive when first responders found her on Davina's couch, but she was unresponsive. Paramedics worked to treat her serious head injuries, but she was declared dead at the hospital a short time later.

On Thursday, the court heard that the suspected murder weapon, an 18-inch crescent wrench, was never found by police.

'Very pushy and controlling'

During a previous voir dire hearing, the court heard how Jankauskas spent the night at Davina's Rutland home after meeting him online. While she told a friend he would drive her back to her friend's house in Vernon the next day, her plans changed several times.

“Ugg,” she texted around 6 p.m. on the night of her death. “I will be back at your place tomorrow, he has to work so I'm hoping I can get out tomorrow while he's gone, but have to figure out how to get back.”

“If I could find a way back now I would. That's why I'm going to leave while he's not here tomorrow cuz he is not the one for me,” she then wrote at 8:38 p.m.

“He is very pushy and controlling. I have to now figure out how to hide hickeys on my neck. His anger is terrible, I just want to leave but I can't til he goes to work in the morning and I don't know, he's a f***ing drunk.”

A man, believed to be Davina, called 911 a short time later and told the operator that someone had got into an altercation and “they are dying on my couch right now.”

Police found handcuffs near Jankauskas' body, but Davina was not there. He was arrested early the following morning in the Tower Ranch area.

While no evidence is expected to be called at the trial Friday, it's scheduled to continue next week. The Crown will call 15 witnesses in the trial, but it's not yet clear if Davina plans to testify in his defence.