Kelowna News

CMHA unveils new response team for people experiencing mental health and substance use crisis

New crisis response team

Photo: City of Kelowna (l to r) Superintendent Chris Goebel, Officer in Charge of Kelowna Detachment; Hon. Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), Member of Parliament for Kelowna; Amna Shah, MLA, Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Addictions; Mayor Tom Dyas, City of Kelowna; Mike Gawliuk, CEO of Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna; Darren Caul, Public Safety and Policing Policy Director, City of Kelowna.

A new crisis response team for individuals in a mental health or substance use crisis has been unveiled in Kelowna.

The community-led service being led by the Canadian Mental Health Association is designed to assist people aged 13 and older experiencing issues related to mental health or substance use which may include thoughts of suicide or self-harm, feelings of grief, panic or anxiety.

While the program was introduced Thursday, it isn’t expected to be available to the public until early 2026.

Dubbed Crisis Response Community Led Kelowna (CRCL), the team will respond to calls from people in crisis, their loved ones or other concerned members of the public.

The team has come together through partnerships and investments by the federal government through Health Canada and the Emergency Treatment Fund, the province and City of Kelowna.

In making the announcement, Mayor Tom Dyas says addressing crime and improving community safety takes collaboration from all forms of government.

“The CRCL service ensures people in crisis receive compassionate, community-based support while enabling police to focus more on crime and safety-related calls,” says Dyas.

“Public safety is a priority for the people of Kelowna and this council, and programs like this help create a safer, more responsive community for everyone.”

The city says the team will be staffed by mental health professionals and people with lived experience who are trained in providing trauma-informed, culturally safe crisis support.

The mobile response team will meet people where they are, including those living unhoused.

“The launch of the non-police crisis response teams will make a real difference in Kelowna by providing timely support for people in distress while reducing pressure on emergency services,” says Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr.

“The Government of Canada’s $1.5 million investment, together with provincial and municipal support is making this important initiative a reality.

“Together, we are building a safer and stronger community right here in Kelowna.”

The city says the CRCL teams will provide safety planning, acute crisis management, advocacy and referrals to mental health services and supports, wound care, distribution of food, clothing and other supplies, but will not field calls related to medical emergencies or where there is immediate danger to life.

Those calls should be directed to 911.