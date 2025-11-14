Kelowna News

UBCO athletic director departs school

Photo: Contributed Tom Huisman had been at the helm of the Heat program since 2018

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is on the lookout for a new athletic director, following the departure of Tom Huisman.

In a statement to Castanet, university media strategist Patty Wellborn confirmed Huisman left the school at the end of September. Citing privacy concerns, she would not say whether he resigned or was terminated.

A native of Winnipeg, Huisman had been at the helm of the Heat program since May of 2018. At the time, he brought more than 25 years of experience in senior sport and university leadership, including a 15-year stint as a director of operations for Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now U Sports).

Under his leadership, the Heat cross-country program achieved its strongest results, earning three U Sports national medals. Huisman also championed the expansion of student-athlete opportunities, launching a competitive sport club model in 2019. The women's softball team captured two national championships, in 2021 and 2025.

Other sport programs have suffered, however. The men's soccer team is in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought, and finished 1-12-3 this season. The men's basketball program has a combined 57-209 record in 15 U Sports season, and has never finished with a win percentage higher than .400 per cent.

As for a successor, Wellborn told Castanet "we have an interim leadership structure in place as we review the next steps for this important role of our campus."

The Heat continue a busy athletics stretch, with volleyball and basketball deep into their seasons.