JoeAnna’s House to benefit from Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in Kelowna for third year

Smiles at JoeAnna's

Photo: Cindy White Tim Hortons restaurants in Kelowna will support JoeAnna's House during the 2025 Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

There were smiles all around at JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

Staff and guests gathered for a sneak peek of the Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. For a third year in a row, JoeAnna’s House will be the recipient of cookie sale proceeds at Tim Hortons restaurants in Kelowna.

The campaign officially launches next week.

Last year’s holiday campaign in Kelowna set a record, raising $25,717 in support of the home away from home for families whose loved ones are being treated at Kelowna General Hospital and an additional $25,717 for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Earlier this year, JoeAnna’s House broke ground on a 10-room expansion of the facility at 321 Royal Ave.

Demand has far outstripped supply since the 20-room building opened in 2019. To support the expansion, the KGH Foundation launched a $5.3 million campaign.

JoeAnna’s House has offered affordable accommodation and a supportive environment for thousands of families from across the Southern Interior over the past six years.

The Tim Horton’s Holiday Smile Cookie campaign runs from November 17 to November 23 at locations across the country. 100 per cent of proceeds are donated to local charities, community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.​