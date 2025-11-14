Kelowna News

Conservative leadership contenders weighed and Dew comes up strong: Poll

Survey says Dew's popular

Photo: PIXABAY FILE-An online survey weighed BC Conservative popularity.

A Kelowna-area MLA as leader could put the BC Conservative Party in a stronger position if a provincial election were held today, according to a new poll.

Research Co. conducted an online survey of 803 British Columbians, testing among other things how voters would respond to 15 different potential leaders of the BC Conservatives. The results suggest that former premier Christy Clark and Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew would be among the party’s strongest contenders.

According to the data, if a provincial election were held today, the BC Conservatives would trail the governing BC NDP by just one point under Clark (26% to 25%) or Dew (20% to 19%). Clark is not currently an MLA.

The BC Conservatives would be two points behind the BC NDP under two other potential leaders: Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko (23% to 21%) and North Island–Powell River MP Aaron Gunn (20% to 18%).

The gap widens slightly under other leadership scenarios. The NDP would hold a four-point lead if the Conservatives were led by Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West (25% to 21%) or former Transportation Minister Todd Stone (20% to 16%).

Under former BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson (23% to 18%), current MP Ellis Ross (21% to 16%), or former BC United candidate for West Vancouver–Capilano Caroline Elliott (23% to 18%), the BC Conservatives would trail the NDP by five points.

The NDP’s lead grows further under Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar (24% to 18%), 2024 West Vancouver–Sea to Sky candidate Yuri Fulmer (25% to 19%), and former MP and federal cabinet minister James Moore (24% to 16%).

Research Co. says the data were statistically weighted according to census figures for age, gender, and region within British Columbia. The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.