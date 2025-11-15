Kelowna News

'The danger is real': Kelowna vet raises alarm over safety, fires near Kent Road clinic

Madison Reeve

The owner of a long-standing Kelowna veterinary hospital says safety concerns around her clinic have reached a breaking point, pointing to repeated fires, vandalism and drug activity near her Kent Road business.

Dr. Ellen Nicklassen, owner of Kelowna Veterinary Hospital, says what was once a quiet commercial corridor has become increasingly unsafe since the Columbia Bottle Depot opened nearby in 2018.

Nicklassen says her staff have put out four fires on or near the property in the past year, including one directly beneath the building’s gas meter.

“This past Sunday morning, we arrived to find the charred remains of yet another fire pressed up against our front entrance,” she said. “Our neighbours at PM Automotive know this terror too well; their shop at 1950 Kent Rd was destroyed by fire on May 26, 2024.”

While the clinic doesn’t hospitalize animals overnight, Nicklassen worries about those who live above the building.

“Although we do not hospitalize patients overnight, the danger is real,” she said. “A nighttime blaze could trap our resident staff member, their family and our clinic cats before help arrives.”

The vet described a growing list of issues around the property — including harassment, drug use, garbage and human waste.

“We’ve certainly had clients harassed. We’ve had yelling. We’ve had drug paraphernalia, found needles, broken glass, feces and urine,” she said. “We’ve found people sleeping behind the dumpster or under the trees. One person even strung up a hammock between the trees and was living out there.”

The reality of the problem hit home during one alarming incident.

“I was in surgery one day and looked out the window to see someone outside turning blue,” Nicklassen recalled. “An ambulance arrived within minutes and administered Naloxone. They managed to save him — all while I was in the middle of surgery.”

Nicklassen says her biggest concern is safety — for her team, clients and community.

“I have no major anger against any of these people—they’re just trying to live,” she said. “But when they’re depositing feces and drug paraphernalia that are causing threats to my clients and their pets, and to my business, my livelihood, and my staff, that I have concerns.”

She’s calling on local agencies to work together to address the ongoing problems.

“I’d like to know there were systems in place for the unhoused to be properly cared for,” she said. “For my own business, it would be nice to see more patrolling or some way to ensure those people are moved to a place that’s a little better suited for them.”