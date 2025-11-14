Kelowna News

Mission Group cuts prices by 20 per cent in one-day sale on Kelowna waterfront condos

Photo: Mission Group Mission Group has announced a one-day, 20 per cent off sale on November 22, 2025 at its Alma on Abbott condo development.

Kelowna’s Mission Group is making a bold move to stimulate the condo market in the city.

For one day, on November 22, it’s offering units in a new waterfront building, Alma on Abbott in Pandosy, for 20 per cent off.

“It’s a boutique condo building directly across from Pandosy Waterfront Park, in arguably the best location in Kelowna. There’s stunning protected lake views over the park forever and the homes are fully completed. They are move-in ready, said Luke Turri, Mission Group president.

He calls the sale the “most compelling offer in the province right now” and hopes it will create momentum in the Kelowna market.

“What we saw, really, is that the market needed a catalyst,” said Turri. “There’s been a high degree of uncertainty over the past year, and we saw an opportunity to send a really clear signal to the market, rather than waiting for future recovery.

“We wanted to create some momentum. Not just for Alma, but for the market as a whole.”

Sales of new condos down in many Canadian cities

Sales of new condos have lagged in the city in recent months, reflecting what is happening in other markets like Vancouver and Toronto.

According to a report by PwC and the Urban Land Institute, some developers in the Vancouver condo market are looking at selling off assets and laying off staff. In Toronto in September, sales of condominium apartments were down 44 per cent from September 2024 and 90 per cent below the 10-year average.

Turri believes the biggest challenge in the current market is uncertainty. “Really, buyers want trust,” he said. “Buyers are highly informed and they’re rightfully cautious right now.

“They’ve seen price correction, they’ve seen different incentive programs and construction delays and swings in interest rates over the last couple of years, so they’re really looking for certainty and credibility. And that’s exactly what the event is about.

“We want to cut through the noise and show the real value proposition up front and be clear about what the opportunity is, because it is short-term. The market will recover,” Turri added.

Buyers caught in 'analysis paralysis'

TJ Dumonceaux with Royal LePage Kelowna agrees. He points to a lack of urgency for buyers.

“I think people get caught in analysis paralysis,” said Dumonceaux

“When interest rates are still coming down and they could come down further, they think that they can wait and take advantage of that as more supply comes onto the market. If sales slow down, typically, you can negotiate a better deal.”

He said, unless people have a need, such as a divorce, a job transfer, or a growing family, it’s harder to get them to proceed with a purchase right now.

It’s a big swing from just a few years ago, during the overheated COVID-era market.

“It’s like anything. When people didn’t have time to make decisions because of the COVID market, all they wanted was more time. Now that people have time to make decisions, they don’t have any urgency.”

Dumonceaux calls that a good thing.

“It’s a very good market to be a buyer in. You have selection; you have time to do due diligence. You don’t have to be rushed and pressured into stuff.”

Could other builders offer discounts?

He believes other developers could follow Mission Group’s lead if the sale is successful.

“If they can position that type of offering within their product based on their costs and where things are at, I can definitely see other developments wanting to get on board,” said Dumonceaux.

“Twenty per cent seems like quite a healthy discount, so I don’t know to what tune, but we are starting to see a lot more call it, incentives from different developers.”

He said it’s already happening with purpose-built rentals.

Photo: Mission Group The units in Alma on Abbott range from studios to three bedroom condominiums.

Targeting downsizers

The 87-unit Alma on Abbott includes units ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom homes. The November 22 prices start at $276,720 for a studio, $423,920 for a one-bedroom and $503,920 for a two-bedroom. The amenities include a shared, lake-view outdoor terrace, a fitness centre, a pet wash station and bike storage.

While Turri said there were strong pre-sales back in 2023, several units are still available.

“This type of building, given its location and given that it’s kind of a premium offering, we always expected to have the opportunity to sell homes from the completed inventory.”

In particular, Mission Group is targeting downsize buyers looking to sell a home and move into something smaller, but in a prime location.

“It’s a lot easier for a downsizer to purchase a completed home than it is to purchase a pre-sale, two or three years out from completion,” he said.

Turri said Mission Group is still bullish on Kelowna in the long term.

“The real estate market does move in cycles, but we are still highly committed to investing in the Okanagan, both in purpose-built rental homes and for-sale homes and there will continue to be opportunities because of the demand to live here.

“For so many reasons, this is a wonderful place to live, and that’s why we’re still really bullish on the long-term investment despite the current cycle of the market.”