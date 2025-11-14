Kelowna News

Mayor Tom Dyas says an update on a new performing arts centre expected Dec. 1

Photo: Rob Gibson - file Kelowna Community Theatre

The Kelowna arts community will have to wait a few weeks before learning more about a future performing arts centre in the city.

In a brief statement Thursday, Mayor Tom Dyas says the city’s performing arts task force will present an update to city council at its Dec. 1 meeting.

The update will include recommended next steps.

“Our goal remains to ensure the process reflects best practices, delivers the greatest community benefit and supports the long-term success of arts and culture in Kelowna,” Dyas said in a news release.

“We appreciate that there are community groups who are passionate about advancing the performing arts in Kelowna.

“I have met with these groups and their ideas and energy speak to the strength of our arts community. To be clear, these groups are not affiliated with the city's centre for performing arts process."