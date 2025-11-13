Kelowna News

BC Transit Kelowna facility improvements underway

Electric buses coming

Photo: BC Transit FILE-BC Transit is expanding its Hardy Street Facility.

Upgrades to BC Transit’s Hardy Street Facility in Kelowna are on track, paving the way for electric buses and expanded maintenance capacity.

The facility, where BC Transit buses are stored, maintained, fuelled, and cleaned, is undergoing improvements to support the growing needs of the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

Moving toward a cleaner fleet, 22 electric buses are expected to join the Kelowna system in 2026. The new vehicles will be quieter and more energy efficient, with each bus projected to save the equivalent of one tanker truck of diesel fuel per year, which is roughly 550 fill-ups for a mid-size car, BC Transit said in a media release.

To prepare for their arrival, construction is underway on 32 electric charging stations and new electrical service. The project also includes expanded storage for electric buses and charging equipment, additional maintenance space with a parts mezzanine, and the installation of a gantry crane and roof access platform for battery maintenance.

When complete, the expanded facility will, among other things, be able to accommodate up to 130 buses and will feature new changing rooms and a lunchroom for maintenance staff.

The improvements are expected to be finished by summer 2026.