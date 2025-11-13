Kelowna News

Pierre Poilievre delivers affordability message to Kelowna crowd

Homes, jobs and hope

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.

Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would offer Canadians homes, jobs and hope.

Speaking to a partisan crowd Thursday at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, Poilievre brought his message of restoring the Canadian dream back to a country he says has suffered long enough under 10 years of Liberal government policies.

He says every Canadian should have the same promise he had growing up that if you, work hard you get a great life…there are rewards for working hard.

“Unfortunately, after 10 long Liberal years, that promise, that deal, like everything else is broken. Housing costs have literally doubled under Liberal policies, depriving an entire generation of the chance of owning a home,” says Poilievre.

“Housing costs have risen 30 per cent faster than incomes, the biggest gap of any G7 country.

“The price of food has risen 40 per cent faster than in the United States over the same period of time and the national debt has doubled.”

He criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for going back on a pledge to lower the debt by introducing a “credit card budget” that will add $78 billion in debt in one year and one-third of a trillion dollars in five years.

He blamed the industrial carbon tax for the rising cost of home construction and the rising cost of food.

“Canada should be the most affordable country anywhere on earth, in fact Canada should be a dirt cheap place to eat, to house yourself and to live your life.

“Why…because we have the most dirt. We have the most dirt with which to build homes…we have the most dirt to dig up our resources and we have the most dirt on which to grow food.”

In order to unlock Canada’s potential, Poilievre says he would get rid of the industrial carbon tax on housing supplies and eliminate the GST on all new homes.

He says that should reduce the price of a new home by $200,000.

To win the next election, Poilievre says Conservatives need to remind Canadians Carney is “spending your tomorrow for his today.”

He says there needs to be a focus on affordability because people can’t afford to live in Canada.

“We have to be the party of affordability, we need to be the party that offers hope.”

He says the catch and release method of dealing with crime has to end, borders need to be more secure to keep criminals and drugs out and drug dealers need to be locked up.

“I propose a three strikes and you’re out law.

“Three serious convictions and you’re no longer ever again eligible for bail, parole, probation or house arrest.”

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

The media team for Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre has now indicated his speech will not begin until 12:30 p.m.

Castanet will air the speech once Poilievre is set to speak

ORIGINAL 10:38 a.m.

Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre is in Kelowna today where he is scheduled to speak with supporters at a luncheon at the Coast Capri Hotel.

The luncheon was originally a Chamber of Commerce sponsored event, however the chamber pulled out after CEO George Greenwood took a leave due to a health issue.

After the announcement by the chamber, the party said the speech would go ahead.

Poilievre is expected to outline practical solutions to improve affordability, support economic stability, and create greater opportunity for Canadians.

During his first press conference since Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont joined the minority Liberal government and Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux announced plans to resign. Wednesday in Calgary, Poilievre said he would not be changing his leadership style.

While in town, Poilievre is expected to speak with local businesses and meet with the Electoral District Association.

Castanet will stream the speech live, however, Poilievre has indicated he will not be taking questions from media in attendance.