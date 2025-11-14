Bird found drowned in oil pan dumped in Central Okanagan backcountry
Bird drowned in oil
The founder of the Okanagan Forest Task Force has shared photos of a bird that drowned in an oil pan someone dumped in the backcountry near Kelowna.
Kane Blake posted two pictures of a small bird, possibly a swallow, covered in oil at the bottom of the oil pan that was discovered along with a bunch of pallets left up the McCulloch Forest Service Road.
A report of the dump site came in to OFTF earlier this week. A member of the volunteer group went up to the remote area to get the oil before it could spill.
“Upon pouring the used oil into a 5-gallon bucket, at the very bottom of the oil pan was a small swallow bird that had fallen or slipped in. Once soaked in oil it was more than likely unable to get out and eventually drowned in some a$$ho**'s used oil,” wrote Blake in a post on Facebook.
He went on to write, “For anyone who ever wonders why we do what we do, well, this is a perfect example.”
Blake said people take steps to protect their pets from toxic substances. OFTF does the same for wildlife in the Central Okanagan.
“Innocent wildlife deserves better than this and it's by far not the first time we have seen dead wildlife due to dump sites.”
