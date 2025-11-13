Abandoned house fire in Kelowna neighbourhood deemed suspicious
Abandoned house fire
A suspicious fire caused extensive damage to an abandoned Kelowna home early Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called around 4:20 a.m. after noticing smoke coming from an empty house in the 400 block of Lester Road, while already responding to a shopping cart fire in Rutland, said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Scott Clarke in a media release.
"Upon investigation, a fire was found in the kitchen area of the structure," Clarke said.
"The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the kitchen but caused extensive damage to the interior of the structure."
No one was inside the home at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or the public.
The cause of the blaze is considered suspicious and remains under investigation by the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP.
More Kelowna News
- Memorial skate at RiversideKamloops - 8:33 am
- Service dog denied entryOsoyoos - 8:21 am
- Kicked out of an AI summitNew Delhi - 7:58 am
- Bernini elephant loses tusk Rome - 7:43 am
- Alberta MP crosses floorOttawa - 7:40 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Baby has a lot to say
Special delivery
Daily Dose- February 18, 2026
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum renew their vows
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library