Kelowna News

Abandoned house fire in Kelowna neighbourhood deemed suspicious

Photo: Cindy White A shopping cart fire on Lester Road led to the discovery of a house fire.

A suspicious fire caused extensive damage to an abandoned Kelowna home early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called around 4:20 a.m. after noticing smoke coming from an empty house in the 400 block of Lester Road, while already responding to a shopping cart fire in Rutland, said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Scott Clarke in a media release.

"Upon investigation, a fire was found in the kitchen area of the structure," Clarke said.

"The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the kitchen but caused extensive damage to the interior of the structure."

No one was inside the home at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or the public.

The cause of the blaze is considered suspicious and remains under investigation by the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP.