Airbnb hosts stakeholder meeting in Kelowna to push for changes to BC's short-term rental restrictions

Airbnb lobbies in Kelowna

Cindy White

Airbnb brought its latest lobbying efforts against the B.C. government’s short-term rental restrictions to Kelowna.

It hosted a gathering at Basil & Mint Restaurant on Wednesday evening of a small group of short-term rental owners and tourism industry operators, some who shared stories of the negative impacts of the legislation.

Basil & Mint owner Chris Petty said there's been a noticeable drop in tourism over the past few years. He had a message for the Eby government.

“I would love to be able to see them do more and actually have a non-bureaucratic, real-world understanding of what we’re facing here,” said Petty. “Because it’s not just my restaurant, it’s restaurants across the city, it’s restaurants across the interior, it’s restaurants across the province that are feeling the pinch of the lack of our out-of-province friends.”

Kelowna-Mission Conservative MLA Gavin Dew also addressed those in the room.

“It’s folks like Chris, who I was talking with a few weeks ago, that really to me are the victims of this approach that has been taken,” said Dew.

“What we’ve had has basically been a top-down approach, dictated from Victoria, that has little basis in what is actually happening in this community and in this marketplace.”

The rental vacancy rate has shot up in the past two years. The City of Kelowna plans to apply to opt out of provincial short-term rental mandates for certain purpose-built short-term rental developments in tourist zones. However, approval from Victoria might not come until November of next year. Dew said that’s too long to wait.

“We have people that, in good faith, bought units in places like Aqua, and they’re losing $2,000 or $3,000 a month out of their life savings because they’ve been put in this untenable position," he said.

Dew is not advocating for a full reversal of the rules, but rather a balanced approach that returns control to municipalities.

“I think that’s very achievable,” he said. “There’s lots of good ways that we can make sure that we manage issues like problem houses or party houses.”

Airbnb is also pushing the government to lift restrictions ahead of major events like the World Cup in Vancouver next summer and the Memorial Cup in Kelowna next May, claiming there is now an accommodation crunch.

“Kelowna has now had two summers in a row where visitor spending is down. With fewer accommodation options, hotel prices have gone up, leaving visitors with less to spend at the city’s restaurants, wineries, and shops. That has a real impact on small businesses and workers across Kelowna’s tourism economy,” Airbnb said in a statement issued after the Wednesday evening event.

“The City has done great work to tackle housing and boost supply. Now, we’re advocating for the province to match that progress by moving up the exemption timeline so hardworking small business owners and tourism operators don’t lose another summer.”