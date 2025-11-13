Kelowna News

Living Wage BC finds hourly pay to live normal life much higher than minimum wage

Living wages keep rising

Photo: Pixabay The hourly salary required to live a basic life is well above B.C.'s minimum wage.

It doesn’t matter where you live in the Interior.

Your living wage has gone up in the past year.

Living Wage BC released its annual report on Thursday, and it found the hourly rate a full-time worker needs to earn to support themselves and their family in their community has gone up all over the place.

The living wage is designed to ensure households have enough income to cover basic needs like food, clothing, shelter and transportation, participate in everyday community life, avoid the chronic stress of poverty and financial insecurity, and support healthy child development.

There were 27 locations included in this year’s report, and each one’s living wage was well above B.C.’s minimum wage of $17.85 an hour. The only community whose living wage fell from 2024 was the Haida Gwaii village of Daajing Giids.

The largest jump from last year occurred in Nelson, where there was a 12.1 per cent increase. However, this year’s required living wage of $24.45 an hour includes the cost of owning a car — unlike last year.

Despite Kelowna having the reputation of being one of the most expensive places to live in Canada, it is actually 10th on the list of B.C. centres with a $25.95 living wage. It increased only 0.7 per cent over the last 12 months.

Penticton also increased just 0.7 per cent, to $25.10, while Vernon joined the list for the first time, checking in at $24.10 per hour.

Kamloops has a living wage of $24.45, which was up 3.2 per cent from 2024, and Trail increased 0.4 per cent to $22.95. Grand Forks jumped 3.6 per cent to $21.55 but has lowest mark in the report.

Whistler came in at No. 1 on this year’s list, as the ski resort town requires a living wage of $29.60. Squamish is second at $28, and Metro Vancouver is third at $27.85.