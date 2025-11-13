Kelowna News

Just 48 parking stalls proposed for 18-storey tower in downtown Kelowna

No parking for most renters

Photo: Housing Okanagan Drawings of 18-storey St. Paul development

Kelowna council will debate the merits of a city-supported, downtown high-rise when it sits Tuesday afternoon.

The city is partnering with the non-profit Housing Okanagan Foundation for the 18-storey, mass timber, mixed-use residential rental development on St. Paul Street, between Bernard and Doyle avenues.

The 221-unit building would be for middle income earners.

However, along with the development permit up for discussion are eight variances related to parking, setbacks, amenity space and ground floor commercial space.

While staff support the development permit application, saying it “generally aligns” with Official Community Plan guidelines, they add it does not fully align with applicable guidelines in several areas.

“Most notably the partial absence of setbacks above the podium on the north and south facades, the flat main façade without physical articulation, and the large firewalls,” staff write in a report for council.

“The applicant has indicated that these deviations are necessary to enable the use of mass timber construction and to support the delivery of the units as a mix of middle income and below-market housing.

“OCP policy supports the use of mass timber construction and specifically identifies exceptions to setbacks and podium design guidelines to accommodate unique design challenges and technical requirements to support the construction method.”

The application also asks for a dramatic reduction in parking from 184 required spots to 48.

With its downtown location, the applicant notes the proximity to transit, commercial and employment.

They are also proposing a $221,000 contribution to the Ecopass for New Development Program with BC Transit.

“This program establishes a transit fund for residents of the building that allows all occupants of the development access to Kelowna Regional Transit using either a single ride, daypass, or 30-day pass until the fund is extinguished," the report reads.

Seven ride share vehicles are also being proposed for the exclusive use of building residents while 277 long-term bicycle stalls are being proposed instead of the required 170.