Kelowna RCMP set to test ‘drone-assisted policing'

Photo: DJI Enterprise The Kelowna RCMP will be testing the DJI Matrice 300 drone over the city during the week of November 17, 2025.

The Southeast District RCMP's tactical teams have been using drones for a while but now the Kelowna RCMP is testing the devices for broader use in the city.

The first test flight of the DJI Matrice 300 drone is scheduled for next week.

“By utilizing drones in the field, we will be able to assess routine calls for service, mitigate high-risk incidents, provide monitoring of large gatherings in regards to public safety and assist in search and rescue files,” says RCMP Inspector Jason Charney.

“It will evaluate the feasibility of drone-assisted policing in Kelowna, with a focus on officer safety, efficiency, and operational effectiveness. The results will inform potential long-term implementation, optimizing police resources and enhancing community safety.”

The effectiveness of the drones will be assessed using key performance indicators that will provide quantifiable data to determine operational benefits within the city of Kelowna.

Kelowna is not alone. Drones have become a regular part of policing in places like Vancouver and Edmonton.

“The Kelowna RCMP respects the privacy rights of our citizens and commits to ensuring preservation of those rights, balanced with public and officer safety, in using drones in the course of our policing duties,” said the Mounties in a news release.

The drones are operated by trained RCMP pilots through Transport Canada Special Flights Operations Certificates.