Homes for the Holidays ready to dazzle in support of hospice

Kim and Dustin Andrei have decked the halls, stairs, fireplaces and every room in their Kelowna home and are ready to open their doors to some special guests on Saturday.

They are the owners of one of the properties featured in this year’s Homes for the Holidays fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association. Their theme: Yuletide.

“It is about family. It’s about Yule, the celebration of winter and just kind of gathering and having people feel nostalgic with things that are in our home, the things I’ve collected for a very long time,” said Kim.

The Andrei family has experienced loss and wanted to give back to COHA.

“I think we wanted to be part of this because we’ve had family that’s been affected by health and they’ve been at the Central Okanagan Hospice Association. They’ve been touched by that as we have.

“So, it feels like a meaningful thing to be a part of,” said Kim.

The holiday decorations include plenty of greenery, earth tones and a bit of sparkle. They enhance the home that the couple fully renovated about ten years ago.

“It was actually built in 1920,” said Dustin. “Where it’s located, it would have been the only house around, at the time. It was moved here in 1954 and they put it down on a foundation. So, there is lath and plaster walls and it has that sort of homey feel to it.

“We’ve owned quite a few heritage homes, since we really enjoy that. And it just feels like it’s more of a home when it’s a bit older,” he added.

Since 2018, Homes for the Holidays has raised over $350,000 in support of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s palliative care and grief and bereavement services.

Tickets are still available through the hospice website for Saturday’s self-guided tours of six Kelowna homes.

Guests will also get a chance to shop at pop-up holiday markets at select homes, featuring local artists and artisans.