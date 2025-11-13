Kelowna News

Development permit on the agenda for replacement of Hadgraft Wilson Place

Pathways near final hurdle

Photo: Contributed Drawings for new Hsdgraft Wilson Place

Pathways Abilities hope to clear another hurdle as they prepare for construction of a replacement for Hadgraft Wilson Place.

The building for people with different abilities, seniors and families on Bertram was condemned last year due to damage caused by construction of the adjacent UBCO downtown tower.

In early September, UBC’s development arm had secured properties along Sutherland and Pridham avenues for a new building.

City council will be asked to approve a development permit for the project when it meets next Tuesday evening.

The six-storey apartment will house 69 affordable rental units to be managed by Pathways Abilities Society.

It would consist of nine studio units, 40 one-bedroom units, and 20 two-bedroom units.

Nine of those suites will be fully accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

There would be 44 vehicle parking spaces and a wall mounted space in each unit for long-term bike parking.

Much of the original building design will remain the same as the previous building with some minor adjustments to accommodate the new site.

If approved by council, a building permit will be required to allow for construction to begin.

It’s expected that could be issued in short order.