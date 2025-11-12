Kelowna News

Concerned family members surrender 21 cats to SPCA in Kelowna

21 cats surrendered to SPCA

Photo: BCSPCA Officials said the family travelled across provinces in a recreational vehicle, planning to relocate the cats to the Lower Mainland when they realized the animals were in distress and contacted the BC SPCA . They surrendered all 21 cats to the Kelowna animal centre. Some of the cats remained in Kelowna while others were transferred to the BC SPCA Penticton, the BC SPCA said in a media release.

An elderly out-of-province couple facing health problems became overwhelmed by the care of their 21 cats, leading family members to step in and surrender all the animals to the Kelowna BC SPCA.

Officials said the family travelled across provinces in a recreational vehicle, planning to relocate the cats to the Lower Mainland when they realized the animals were in distress and contacted the BC SPCA. Some of the surrendered cats stayed in Kelowna while others were transferred to Penticton's shelter.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more cases like this as the cost of living rises and social challenges increase,” Matt Affleck, regional manager of animal cruelty investigations for the Interior and Okanagan, said.

“When people are struggling, it often means their animals are struggling too. We’re grateful the family was able to step in and get help.”

Affleck stressed that the BC SPCA doesn’t always see cases where the family is able to step in and offer so much support and that the couple loved the cats and were doing their best.

Several cats required urgent veterinary care. Three were humanely euthanized due to critical distress, while others are receiving treatment for dental issues, ear mites, and possible stomatitis — a painful inflammatory condition that makes eating difficult.

Despite their medical challenges, many cats are affectionate and social.

“Bunny, who had a severe abscess near her tail, is healing wonderfully and craves affection,” Shannon Paille, manager of the BC SPCA Kelowna, said. “Another cat, Mouse, was initially fearful but is now thriving thanks to patient care from staff.”

Four cats are currently available for adoption, with more to come once they’re cleared by veterinarians.

Anyone able to help these cats and other animals in the BC SPCA’s care, can contact spca.bc.ca/donate-for-rescue.