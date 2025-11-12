Kelowna News

Dazzling Northern Lights expected over Interior on Wednesday night if clouds clear

Aurora could return tonight

Madison Reeve

Skywatchers might get another spectacular light show on Wednesday night, with forecasters predicting strong aurora activity over much of Canada — including the Thompson-Okanagan region.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a high probability of aurora activity Wednesday night and early Thursday across nearly every province and territory. If skies clear, the northern lights could be visible directly overhead through much of B.C., including the Interior.

Tuesday night already delivered a stunning preview. In B.C. and across Canada, the skies lit up in vivid hues of violet, green, and orange.

Upper Mission resident Roman Bartos captured a striking time-lapse of the event between 6:15 p.m. and 10 p.m., using his Nikon camera.

The light show is part of a broader solar event. NASA says the sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, a period when its magnetic poles switch places. This increased solar activity sends charged particles toward Earth, creating the auroras — which have recently been visible much farther south than usual.

For those hoping to catch the lights again Wednesday night, Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers in the Kelowna area, which could hamper visibility until early Thursday morning.

''It's looking pretty grim with cloud cover expected to blanket Kelowna until about 4 a.m.,'' said Derek Lee, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

-with files from CTV Vancouver