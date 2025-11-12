Kelowna News

Twenty-four rental units proposed for two Franklyn Road properties

Rutland subdivision sought

Photo: Google Maps Development proposed for 920 and 940 Franklyn Road

Owners of two properties on Franklyn Road in Rutland are hoping to subdivide those into four parcels to make way for a rental housing development.

If eventually approved, the development near McCurdy Road would be the third infill project either complete or under construction on that particular block.

Developers are asking that the properties at 920 and 940 Franklyn be subdivided to create four separate lots and rezoned to the MF1r, Infill Housing Rental Only zone.

Presently, the neighbourhood is zoned MF1 Infill Housing.

Plans are to build three storey buildings on each of the properties with each building containing six rental units.

“It is anticipated that rental-only housing will allow for tenants such as students or young families to inhabit the units and benefit from an area in the vicinity of schools, parks and employment,” the application states.

“The intention of this proposal is to create infill development in an area of Kelowna which is very walkable, bikeable and has access to nearby amenities.

“This proposal will provide three additional MF1 parcels with development potential at a time where the local housing market has been identified as unaffordable and short of supply.”

Specific drawings would be made available at the development permit stage.