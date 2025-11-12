Kelowna News

Kelowna’s Innkeeper’s Gala returns this Saturday

Glamour and giving back

Madison Reeve

One of Kelowna’s most glamorous events is back this weekend.

The 34th annual Innkeeper’s Gala takes place Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Hotel Eldorado, celebrating the hotel’s 100th anniversary year.

Known as one of the city’s top social events, the gala combines fine dining, live entertainment and an elegant atmosphere — all for a good cause.

This year’s proceeds will support the Okanagan College Culinary Arts Division, the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, and the Argus Foundation.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala is about more than just a wonderful evening,” says Gil Vallee, Argus Properties’ hospitality director. “It’s about giving back to the people and organizations that make Kelowna stronger.”

Guests can expect live jazz, DJs, local culinary creations, and plenty of champagne and fine wines as the celebration runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Last year’s event raised more than $100,000 for community causes.

Tickets are officially sold out, but you can still put your name on the waitlist.